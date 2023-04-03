Tema celebrates 2023 Kplejoo festival

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Tema, April 3, GNA – The Chiefs and People of Tema Traditional Council have observed the 2023 Kplejoo festival at Tema Newtown in the Greater Accra Region.

The Tema Kplejoo celebration comes before the main Homowo festival, which will be held in August this year.

Mr Isaac Ashai Odamitten, Member of Parliament for the Tema East Constituency, encouraged residents to use the occasion to reflect on the development of Tema.

Mr Odamitten stated that the Kplejoo served as a significant cultural norm in the practices and living tradition of the Ga and it must be preserved for future generations, “it brought back fond memories for the people.”

The Tema East Member of Parliament stated that the Gadangbe communities, particularly those along the coast, had some rich cultural practices that should be promoted so that others could enjoy them.

Mr. Odamitten also suggested that the good mix of culture and energetic youth would help Tema residents identify and connect with their roots.

He stated that despite Ghana’s status as a circular state, its traditions, culture, and social values would not be overlooked.

According to him, Ghana would not bring foreign cultural practices and values into its system without consideration for the country’s major religious settings.

On the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, the MP said the plenary in parliament would ensure that the bill when approved, would represent the beliefs of Ghana’s major religions.

“We are not against humanity,” he said, “but our cultural norms do not support LGBTQI+.”

Mr Odamitten noted that the Bill, among others, sought to strengthen and augment existing legislation on the country’s penal code which criminalises consensual “unnatural carnal knowledge” with people over the age of 16 years under section 104 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended by Act 646 of 2003.

He said the law would also make it a crime for any person to identify as a lesbian, gay, transgender, transsexual, queer, pansexual, or non-binary (LGBTQ+) and would be punishable by five years in prison.

The MP explained that advocates for LGBQ+ rights would also be illegal under the bill, with activists facing jail sentences of between five and ten years.

“The bill is expected to ensure that people who engage in homosexual activity could be fined or go to jail for between three to five years,” he said.

Nii Armah Sobonu II, Shipii Tema Traditional Council, expressed gratitude to the chiefs and citizens of Tema and beyond for attending the event.

Nii Sobonu II reminded the residents to continue living in peace and harmony with one another, as well as to respect their culture and traditional values.

The Tema Shipii also encouraged residents, particularly parents, to prioritize education over spending vast amounts of money on funerals and other needless events.

Nii Sobonu II declared that Tema has come a long way and suggested that it was now time for Tema to reclaim its former glory as Ghana’s modern city.

