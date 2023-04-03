NCCE leads Civic Education Club to observe court proceedings

By Yussif Ibrahim

Juaso (Ash), April 03, GNA – Members of the Juaso Senior Technical High School Civic Education Club have visited the Juaso Circuit Court to observe proceedings.

The visit, which was facilitated by the Asante-Akim South Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), was to expose them to court proceedings to enable them to educate their peers on the consequences of breaching the law.

It also formed part of efforts by the NCCE to empower members of the club to spearhead civic education in the school as well as their communities and grow to become responsible citizens.

Ms Mutiatu Hailey, a Clerk of the Court who received the students briefed them on how the public should comport themselves while the court was in session in order not to be cited for contempt.

She also took them through the processes involved in hearing cases by the presiding judge as she introduced the prosecutors, lawyers, and other officials of the Court to them.

Mr Asamoah Amoako, a defence lawyer in one of the cases witnessed by the students, counselled members of the club who may want to pursue law as a career.

He advised them to take their studies serious and shun all forms of indiscipline acts if they wanted to become lawyers, stressing that determination and hard work were key to their success.

Sergeant Samuel Ampofo, a Prosecutor who was also in the court reminded the students that, they had the obligation to uphold the principles and ideals of the 1992 Constitution to protect Ghana’s democracy.

He asked them to always follow due processes in seeking redress for their grievances rather than resorting to vandalism, which could potentially disrupt their education.

Mr Gaston Defoe, the Municipal Director of NCCE, said the expectation was that the students would appreciate the rule of law after observing how justice was dispensed in the courtroom.

He commended the various speakers who mentored the students, saying that it was the way to go to create responsible citizens out of the younger generation.

He entreated members of the club to encourage their mates in school to uphold and defend the Constitution to promote democracy and rule of law.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

