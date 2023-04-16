Sudanese doctors’ organization: More than 50 killed in fighting

Berlin, April 16, (dpa/GNA) - Several dozen soldiers and civilians have been killed in heavy fighting between the army and paramilitaries in Sudan, a Sudanese medical organization said on Twitter on Sunday.

At least 56 people have been killed – most of them civilians, the organization said. In addition, nearly 600 people were injured in hospitals and other care centres, dozens of whom were in danger of losing their lives.

Heavy fighting continued on Sunday having begun on Saturday. The organization called for an immediate ceasefire to protect the lives of innocent people and to treat the injured.

The background to the outbreak of violence is a power struggle between Sudan’s ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the armed Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The conflict grew into a state crisis within a few hours on Saturday, with battles between the army and the important paramilitary group. In the capital Khartoum, reports included artillery fire and airstrikes by the Sudanese air force on RSF bases. It is unclear who currently has the upper hand in Khartoum.

Media reports on Sunday said fighting was especially heavy around the General Command of the Sudanese army.

The previous evening, the RSF had announced the capture of the General Command, which the military described as false. On Sunday, the Sudanese military announced that it was “close to victory” despite the ongoing fighting. The claims of both side could not be independently verified.

In view of the situation in Sudan, the UN Security Council has called on all parties to the conflict to stop the fighting and start talks to end the crisis.

Humanitarian workers must also be given safe access and UN staff must be protected from attacks, the UN’s most powerful body demanded on Sunday. The statement stressed the goal of the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the republic of Sudan.

GNA

