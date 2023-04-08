Stop chasing prophecies, seek God personally – Christians urged  

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, April 8, GNA – A minister of the Wesley Methodist Cathedral, Cape Coast, has observed with worry the many Christians, who have left their fates in the hands of supposed prophets and ritualists to determine how they live their lives, especially in marriage and in business.

He said that undermined the significance of the crucifixion of Christ, which gave mankind a direct relationship with God.

The Very Reverend Samuel Bassaw, the Superintendent Minister of the Church, therefore, urged Christians to desist from chasing after miracles and rituals and rather seek God personally.

“With the death of Christ and by His blood, you have an intimate relationship with God. It means we can depend on God and Him alone.”

“So, let us stop relying on miracles and prophecies and have the confidence to go to God personally and make our requests known to Him and we will not be disappointed.”

Very Rev. Bassaw gave the admonition in his Good Friday sermon, on the theme: “Dying with the Lord.”

He said it was not entirely wrong for a pastor or a church member to intercede in prayers for another, but it should not be a substitute for a personal active interaction with God.

“We have a great priest who presides over the house of God and that is Jesus Christ, who is the solution to whatever we go through on earth.”

He urged Christians to do away with every negativity and live reformed lives as “they died with Christ.”

“Let us Identify with the Lord, His suffering and grace, and all blessings will be ours,” he added.

Christians must not let the guilt of their sins weigh them down because God would always forgive them, he added.

“…But that does not mean we should continue to sin intentionally.”

