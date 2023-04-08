Two senior high students perish in gory accident 

By Philip Tengzu

Lassia (UW/R), April 8, GNA – Two female students of the St. Ignatius of Loyola (Lassia Tuolu) Senior High School in the Wa West District lost their lives in a fatal accident at Gindabuor in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, April 6, claimed the lives of Hidaya Boressah Abudu, a first-year student, from Bole in the Savannah Region, and Cynthia Bong-Yinaa, a second-year student, from Konzokala in the Jirapa District, Upper West Region.

The victims, who were pronounced dead on arrival at the Upper West Regional Hospital, had since been buried.

Five other students were injured and are receiving treatment at the same hospital while one student is on admission at the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Hospital.

Mr Banongwie Emmanuel, the Headmaster of the school, who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said 14 students were on board a Sanyon minibus hired by the students to convey them to the southern sector.

The school was vacated on Thursday, and the students were travelling back home for the Easter break when the unfortunate happened.

GNA

