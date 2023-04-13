Sixth Jubilee House Iftar observed with Muslim and Christian leaders  

Accra, April 13, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Wednesday evening welcomed the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Muslim and Christian leaders, and members of the Council of State for the Sixth Jubilee House Iftar to break the day’s fast.

The iftar is the meal eaten after sunset during Ramadan. And since its institution in 2017 by President Akufo-Addo in the Jubilee House, it has become a unifying platform, where Christians join Muslims to break the fast and pray for the nation.

Vice President Bawumia said the engagement signified the importance the Government attached to promoting religious harmony in the country.

The peaceful co-existence between Muslims and Christians was a gift from God and should be cherished and preserved to promote unity and national development, he said.

The Vice President entreated Muslims to intensify their sacrifices and devotion in the last 10 days of Ramadan as Allah would incline his ears to their requests.

Apostle Stephen Amoani, former Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International, said the Lord had been good to the country for witnessing a long-lasting fellowship between Muslims and Christians.

“This bond of unity, love and cohesiveness between us has been possible because of the able leadership of the National Chief Imam and Vice President Bawumia, who have extended a hand of invitation to both Muslim and Christian leaders to sit together every year for this special programme,” he said.

He expressed the belief that the engagement would ensure collective support to building a healthy society and fostering religious tolerance amongst the people.

Apostle Amoani prayed for God’s continuous protection, guidance and blessings for the Government and the entire Ghanaian populace.

Some ministers of state, members of Parliament and representatives of other faith-based organisations also attended.

GNA

