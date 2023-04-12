Sissala Union spearheads Czech investor’s dialogue with farmers

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR),12 April, GNA – The National Executive of the Sissala Union has held an investment forum with farmers and Czech Republic investors in Tumu.

Mr Peter Seda, Partner & Co-founder, of SEDA AFRICA GROUP who led the Czech Republic team said they were a group of companies from the Czech Republic that are into agriculture technologies, water purification, and management and provision of energy solutions.

Mr Seda said they were in Tumu to share their technology with the market in Sissala East, farmers, and the business community.

“As a country where the Zettor tractor is manufactured, it’s important to break into the market in Ghhana and offer what we can do to partner with you to increase production and export,” he said.

He noted that questions were asked about the increasing energy cost and why cooking oil price was getting higher yet people in Ghana produced cashew, soybeans which were rather sold cheaply.

Mr Martin Habart, the CEO & Co Founder of SEDA AFRICA GROUP encouraged the business people to come together with a project and they will use their expertise to seek financial support for it.

He added that as a technology-driven organization, they want to be part of the process of industrializing Ghana with Czech expertise and technologies by adding value that would make it possible to keep their technology to work for the people for a long time.

The group later held a special session with individuals for further consultations and cooperation.

Participants were introduced to wine refinery machines and the use of waste farm produce through a biogas station to generate energy and the by-product converted into manure.

Speaking on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Moro Adam, a Deputy Coordinating Director emphasized the investment opportunities in the Sissala Municipality including the fertile lands that had helped the people to move from subsistence farming to commercial with massive youth interest in producing soya and other crops.

The production of maize, Mr Moro stressed was quite high among the people and the highest in Ghana and comes with the highest quality and appealed to the Czech investors to make machinery introduction to the maize value chain high to mechanize the processes of agriculture, as this will lead to processing the maize and increase its value and yields.

Mr Adam revealed that animal rearing, mostly cows, sheep, goats, and poultry was quite high, and introducing a factory to process meat would not be a bad idea.

The people were highly sensitised and are motivated about agriculture and required the right support to take off.

Mr Mahmoud Aduna, the President of the Sissala Union commended the Europeans for coming to the Sissala area where he urged the local farmers to make the most out of the partnership.

Kuoro Ahmed Hor, Chinchang kuoro who chaired the meeting was elated about the presence of the investors in the municipality.

“This is what the people of this area have been looking for” he said and encouraged the Tumu business persons to keep the relationship to benefit from the business relationship.

