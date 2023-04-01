Robert Ofosu-Apea and friends organise free NHIS registration for Anumle electoral residents

By Tracy Amankwah Peprah

Accra, April 1, GNA – The Robert Ofosu-Apea and friends of Kisseman have partnered with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to register residents in the Amunle Electoral area on the Scheme for free.

The one day exercise allowed young and old residents of Anumle, Kisseman, Christian Village and Achimota College to register and renew their cards.

Mr Robert Ofosu-Apea, the leader of the Group said the exercise was to help register people who were unable to enrol unto the Scheme due to financial difficulties to build a healthy and prosperous community.

He said “towards contributing our quota to building a healthy and prosperous community, we intend to help those who are needy, vulnerable and aged who have challenges with finances enrolling with National Health Insurance Scheme.

“So, we thought of this season of Easter where we are observing lent, as an obligation to give back to the society. So, we came together as friends plus some other partners and institutions who are supporting to finance this very exercise.”

He said the exercise expected to register about 500 to 800 people.

Madam Florence Welbeck, the Administrative Assistant of the Okaikoi District NHIS, said more work needed to be done to get citizens onto the Scheme from the number of people who showed up for the exercise.

“With this crowd here, I can still say we have more work to do. Because the numbers are still there. We still have more people in the system who haven’t done the card,” she noted

She encouraged other individuals and institutions to help register the poor and vulnerable.

“It takes people like what this man wants to do, he wants to pay for them. I’m sure most of them have not registered because of lack of money but when they heard someone doing it for free, they all came out to do it,” she said.

Madam Wendy Nana-Danquah, a resident of Kisseman, who showed up to renew her card expressed gratitude to the Group.

“The free registration is good and I’ve called some of my friends to come and register. What Mr Robert has done is good. Some people do not have money to register with the Scheme so, those who can help should always do some,” she said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

