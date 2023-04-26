Revenue up at French telecom Orange in first quarter, outlook held

Paris, April 26, (dpa/GNA) – French telecommunications company Orange SA has reported an increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago, as it confirmed its full-year outlook.

Orange on Wednesday reported revenue of €10.619 billion for the first quarter, up 1.3% from last year, helped mainly by growth in retail services.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and special losses (EBITDAaL) increased to €2.59 billion from €2.576 billion a year ago.

Additionally, the company has proposed to increase the dividend for the fiscal 2023 to €0.72 including an interim dividend of €0.30 in December.

GNA

