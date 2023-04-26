First quarter revenues rise at Safran as company reaffirms outlook

Paris, April 26, (dpa/GNA) – French engine-maker Safran SA has seen revenues rise in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the same period of last year as the company maintains its outlook for the full year.

Safran SA on Wednesday reported adjusted revenue of 5.266 billion for the first quarter, up 29.4% from €4.071 billion ($4.487 billion) in the same quarter a year ago, mainly driven by growth in propulsion and aircraft interiors segments.

On an organic basis, revenue increased by 24.7%.

The company said its propulsion revenue increased 34.9% and aircraft interiors revenue increased 37.7%.

Looking forward, Safran has reiterated its full-year adjusted revenue outlook of at least €23 billion.

GNA

