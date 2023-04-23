Retain me as Akan MP for my unmatched track records — Gomado

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), April 23, GNA – Mr Yao Gomado, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency, has appealed to the delegates in the May 13 Parliamentary primaries to vote for him to win the contest.

He said such a win will also propel his retention as MP for the Constituency based on his unmatched track records within the past years as MP.

He said his various support and interventions in the constituency, which covered health, education, roads, among others were unprecedented and immeasurable.

Mr Gomado disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

On health, he said 52 manual and 39 mechanized boreholes were drilled across the Constituency with support from Life Time Well Ghana, an NGO which helped in the manual boreholes drilling and Ahmed Foundation, another NGO who did the mechanisation.

He said that helped in curtailing acute water challenges which those communities hitherto had been facing.

He said he organised five consecutive Eye Screening exercises with 11,320 constituents benefitting and that those referred for surgery at St. Joseph Hospital at Nkwanta and St. Mary Theresa Hospital, Dodi-Papase were fully paid for.

Still on health, the MP said, he lobbied for hospital equipment to retool the Eye Clinic at St. Mary Theresa Hospital at Dodi-Papase.

On education, Mr Gomado said, five laptops, two desktops and one printer with accessories was presented to the Kadjebi District Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES), another set of 43-inch flat-screen TV each, were donated to Kadjebi-Asato SHS, Dodi-Papase Senior High Technical School and Ahamansu Islamic Senior High School to enable students be abreast with the current news and happenings in the country and across the globe.

The MP said, he also donated 1,440 mathematics sets to some candidates of the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and 1,260 mathematics sets to 2022 BECE candidates and that Special Mock Examination was also organised for them with GES supervision.

On roads, he said, he reshaped Dapaa Junction via Dodo-Amanfrom to Dodo-Fie feeder roads and Dodo-Amanfrom to Dodi-Atta Kofi portions too.

Mr Gomado told the GNA that based on these unmatched achievements, he deserved another four-year term as MP and thus, urged delegates to renew his mandate.

