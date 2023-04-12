Resolve all disputes in six months – Akuapemhene charges chiefs

By Nii Matter M. Botchway

Akuapem Akropong (E/R), April 11, GNA – The Akuapemhene, Oseadeyo Kwasi Akufo III, has directed the five Divisional Chiefs and Traditional Authorities within the Akuapem Traditional Area to resolve all disputes and differences in six months.

He urged them to present a dispute resolution report to the Akuapem Traditional Council with the assurance that the council would intervene if and when it is necessary in the settlement of the disputes.

Speaking at a durbar to climax his tour of the five Divisional Councils, Nana Akufo III said the disputes and differences hindered the development of the area.

The situation, he said, created unnecessary tension, conflict and clashes, leading to the use of scarce resources to manage them.

He explained that, an environment characterised by disputes could not yield the desired development and stability.

“I have come to the realisation that development cannot take place in an environment devoid of peace and unity.

I am aware of the various squabbles among chiefs within the Traditional Area, and I urge the Divisional Chiefs to address these matters,” he added.

The Akuapemhene said the disputes unleashed pain and derailed development in the affected communities, urged the traditional council to do more to promote the peace, safety and development of the area.

The durbar which was preceded by a tour of the Okuapemhene to the five Divisional Areas from April 9, 2023, also marked the celebration of the fifth Awukudae in Akuapem.

The durbar brought together the five divisional chiefs from Aburi, Adukrom, Amanokrom, Akropong and Larteh, the Council of Elders and dignitaries amidst the display of its rich and beautiful culture.

Present at the ceremony were the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; the Okyenhene, Amoatia Ofori Payin; the Akwamuhene, Odeneho Kwarfo Akoto lII; the New Juabenhene, Daasebre Kwasi Boateng lII and the Acting Boso Hene, Nana Kwasi Anyane.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

