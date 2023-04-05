Procedure for Legalization, Authentication and Translation of Documents Facilitated

Sofia, April 5 (BTA/GNA) – The Council of Ministers on Wednesday amended the Rules for Legalization, Authentication and Translation of Documents and Other Papers. The changes are aimed to improve and speed up the administrative servicing of Bulgarian and foreign natural and juristic persons abroad by expanding the circle of foreign entities authorized to legalize documents issued in foreign countries and subject to authentication by Bulgarian diplomatic and consular offices abroad.

Up until now, Bulgaria’s diplomatic and consular offices abroad have been in charge of legalizing documents and other papers issued in foreign countries only if the documents were authenticated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country where the offices are situated.

