President Akufo-Addo felicitates with National Chief Imam on 104th birthday

By Stephen Asante

Accra, April 23, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday felicitated with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Usman Nuhu Sharabutu, on his 104th birthday anniversary.

“We thank God for his life. He has been a blessing to our nation,” the President said when he called at the cleric’s residence at Fadama, Accra.

He was accompanied by his wife, Rebecca.

President Akufo-Addo applauded the centenarian for his exemplary leadership and commitment to the cause of humanity.

“The Government and people of Ghana appreciated your contribution to the peace and stability of the nation…We wish you good health and blessings,” he said.

The President said the celebration of the National Chief Imam’s birthday was symbolic, particularly, coming in wake of the Eidel Fitr celebration to mark the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting season

He, on behalf of the Ghanaian people, thanked Sheikh Sharabutu for his resolute support for national development issues.

Sheikh Sharabutu, in a solemn intercession, prayed for God’s continuous blessings for the President and the First Lady, and for peace and unity to prevail among the people.

The National Chief Imam is one of the oldest-surviving Islamic Scholars in Africa.

He has for decades worked tirelessly on religious, social, and educational matters, and promoted the issues of disadvantaged and vulnerable communities in Ghana.

The cleric, whose work transcends religious boundaries, is well-respected by the citizenry.

There have been goodwill messages to the well-loved centenarian, who led the national Muslim prayers to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday.

Ghana has a Muslim population of 19.9 per cent, with 71 per cent being Christians.

