Pope celebrates the Way of the Cross at Rome’s Colosseum

Rome, April 7, (dpa/GNA) - Pope Francis is set to celebrate the traditional Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum in Rome on Good Friday.

During the day, the pontiff is to lead a procession through 14 places to recall Christ’s journey of suffering, from his condemnation to the crucifixion and entombment.

The pope is also due to preside over the Good Friday liturgy, “Passion and Death of the Lord,” at Saint Peter’s Basilica at 5 pm (1500 GMT).

In the evening, the service at 9:15 pm (1715 GMT) will remember Jesus Christ’s suffering and death.

Good Friday is part of what is known as Holy Week, starting off with Palm Sunday and leading through to Easter Sunday.

GNA

