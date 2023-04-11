On this day: The Unearthing of the Preslav Treasure

Sofia, April 11 (BTA/GNA) – On April 11, 1978, several women from a local cooperative farm working in the Castana vineyard, 3,5 km to the northwest of the remains of the Preslav palace complex, stumbled upon numerous objects, most probably unearthed by a ploughing machine the previous autumn. The excavations that followed yielded a collection of numerous golden, silver, and bronze artefacts, that was later referred to as the Treasure from Veliki (Great) Preslav.

Analyses suggested that the treasure was a collection of precious objects made over a long period of several centuries. The initial dating came from 15 silver Byzantine coins, belonging to Constantine VII Porphyrogenitus (died 959) and Romanos II (reigned 959-963). But there were other artefacts that experts date to the period between 3rd and 7th centuries.

And in a collection that includes tiara, hair needles, and silver spoons, every object has its own story that will probably never be known.

According to today’s interpretation, the treasure was hidden during the turbulent years between 969 and 972. Preslav, the opulent Bulgarian capital, was invaded first by Sviatoslav I Igorevich, the leader of Kievan Rus, and two years later by the Byzantine Emperor, John Tzimisces. These campaigns precipitated the collapse of the First Bulgarian Kingdom.

The content of the treasure indicates that it was collected over a long period of time. More than 170 golden, silver and bronze objects were found, decorated with emeralds, sapphires, pearls and crystal. Among the artefacts are a necklace, parts of a tiara, several massive earrings, appliques (most probably used as clothes decoration), etc.

The common denominator for all these diverse artefacts seems to be the place where they were found.

Despite museum descriptions of the treasure as “a brilliant illustration of life in Preslav castles”, the objects were not found in a palace. They were housed in a wooden chest hidden in a mason furnace of a poor man’s hut in the village, far from the imposing buildings of the royal court. It was well-hidden and escaped plunder.

The analyses of the origin, character, style and techniques used are not enough to decide where the treasure came from and to whom it belonged. We know that the city reached the peak in its growth and magnificence during the reign of Peter I of Bulgaria (927–969), but the skills of Bulgarian goldsmiths of the time are to be guessed now. On the one hand, the Byzantine school of the 9th-10th century and the royal symbols in the ornaments indicate that Byzantine masters may have been involved. On the other hand, images of winged dogs are not seen to European medieval art, and there are objects in the Preslav Treasure (including an earring with running dogs) that follow Islamic iconography tradition and suggest Arab origin.

Several goldsmithing techniques were used in making artefacts that are part of the Preslav Treasure: casting, soldering, granulation, gold wire filigree, stone inlays. In terms of artisan skills, spherical ornamented buttons are truly unique – they are the only ones in the world where enamel is applied on a convex rather than flat surface.

For various reasons, we know much less about the First Bulgarian Empire (632/680 – 1018) than about the Second (1185-1396). Chronicles are scarce, mostly of foreign origin, and even major state events are obscure. As for the beliefs, ways and customs, arts, laws, economic practices, etc. – all these areas that shape a man’s life, very little is known. History heavily depends on written sources, and lack of sources naturally gives way to hypothesizing and speculating (even among historians).

So, most of experts associate the treasure with the royal court. It is indeed possible that the owner of the magnificent necklace was King Peter’s wife, the Byzantine princess Mary Lekapene (who took the name Irina after her marriage).

The imagery of the diadem plaques, the gold and crystal seal and richness of the finds make one think that these must have belonged to the high nobility.

Extensive research by various experts – the ornaments and chemical composition of gold and stones were analyzed by the Mainz Research Institute – and publicity boosted interest in the artefacts, especially after it was displayed in the Louvre in 2018).

Fast-forward to April 11, 1978: Farm workers obviously kept some of the artefacts they unearthed (“for good luck” or under the tempting “founders-keepers” logic.) Thus, one golden button (from a set of three) found its way to the collection of Metropolitan Museum in New York.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

