Obrafour sues Drake $10m for sampling song without consent.

Accra, April 19, GNA – Veteran Ghanaian hiplife musician and rapper Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko famously known as Obrafour has sued Canadian US-based hip hop artiste Drake for sampling his song titled “Oye Ohene” without permission.

According to the suit in the jurisdiction of the United States District Court, Southern District of New York, “Calling My Name”, which was released by Defendant Drake contains direct copying of vocal excerpts taken from the sound recording of Obrafour’s copyrighted work.

Meanwhile, details of the suit said that Drake had sought consent to sample the song via email and was declined.

However, Drake went ahead to release the track which was featured in an album days later.

Based on the success of the song which was on Drake’s highly published song titled “Honestly”, Nevermind” album, Obrafour is asking for $10,000,000 as compensation.

