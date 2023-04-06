NRSA starts exercise to remove disabled vehicles, prosecute offenders ahead of Easter celebrations

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, April 06, GNA — The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service have commenced the exercise to

remove abandoned vehicles on the roads.

The exercise, which started on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, would see the two institutions “compulsorily” rid the roads of all abandoned and broken-down vehicles posing danger to other road users.

The NRSA in a statement before the exercise said it would also surcharge the owner or person in charge of the vehicle with the cost of removal and storage for immediate payment prior to the release of the motor vehicle.

The statement said the Authority and the MTTD would during the exercise “compulsorily remove or cause the removal of any broken-down motor vehicle or trailer left on a roadway or in a circumstance that poses danger, or that is likely to cause an accident or injury to any other person using the road, to a safer location.”

It said NRSA had taken notice and was worried about the increasing number of disabled/abandoned vehicles on the nation’s highways and reminded owners and operators of motor vehicles or trailers of the provisions of Clause 21 of The Road Traffic Act, 2004 (ACT 683).

Clause 21 of The Road Traffic Act, 2004 (ACT 683) provides that: “An Owner of a motor vehicle or trailer or a person in charge of a motor vehicle or trailer which has broken down on a roadway

and who does not cause the immediate removal of the motor vehicle or trailer from the roadway commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than 250 penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not less than twelve months or to both.”

The Authority advised owners and drivers of motor vehicles and trailers that when their vehicles or trailers became disabled on the road, they should place approved Advance Warning Triangles, one at the front and another at the rear sides of the vehicle or trailer.

They should also contact a towing service company to immediately remove the vehicle or trailer to a safe location, or physically contact the nearest NRSA Office or Police Station for assistance.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

