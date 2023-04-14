NGO implements project to end NTDs in Bono Region By Regina Benneh

Abesim, April 14, GNA – The Sustainable Mission Aid (SMAid), a non-governmental organization, has launched a project to end Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in the Bono Region.

SMAid is an organization working to improve health and quality of life for vulnerable people in communities.

Mr Peter Bangninuo Kuugyire, the NTDs Project Focal Person for SMAid, explained the implementation of the project would help improve access to water and sanitation services in the NTDs endemic areas in the region.

It would also establish improved WASH interventions and sensitize the public on safe water, clean environment, and good sanitation practices.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Abesim, near Sunyani, Mr Kuugyire called for support from the public to help achieve desirable results, saying the project would further provide alternative livelihood opportunities for people affected by the skin disease.

“The project will support and strengthen vulnerable people to access micro credit loans and financial services through Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLAs) for economic empowerment,” he added.

The project is targeting to end buruli ulcer, yaws, Lassa fever and leprosy in the region, he said, adding that its implementation would promote integration and collaboration between Ghana Health Service and other government agencies, selected CSOs, networks and coalitions.

It would actively involve local communities to facilitate integrated planning, management, and monitoring of relevant health systems.

This would go a long way to promote effective health service delivery for people affected by the NTDs, Mr Kuugyire stated.

He said the SMAid would support the creation of multi-sectoral mechanisms across sectors, ministries, departments and agencies for national ownership and accountability in fighting the NTDs. “Together with the American Leprosy Mission (ALM), SMAid has built a

wound dressing centre and mainstreaming mental health through training and advocacy to mitigate some misconception and reduce the stigma attached to the NTDs affected people,” he stated.

Training and capacity-building programmes on advocacy would also be organised for local NGOs to help scale up the NTDs issues, WASH intervention and mental health campaigns in the project operational areas.

Mr Kuugyire said the project would actively engage and empower frontline health workers, volunteers and community people to identify and report suspected cases of the NTDs in the local communities.

Traditional authorities, religious leaders, traditional healers, teachers, students and assembly members would also be trained and empowered as well, he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

