New Juaben NCCE educates students on the constitution

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Oyoko, April 7, GNA – The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has held a constitution quiz challenge for some selected Senior High Schools (SHS) in the New Juaben North Municipality to deepen understanding of the constitution amongst students.

Dubbed: “I know My Constitution,” Pope John, SDA, Ghana Secondary and Oyoko Methodist Senior High Schools, took part in the challenge which centred on chapters and clauses of the 1992 constitution of Ghana and its importance in upholding rights and responsibilities of citizens.

Ms Ophelia Nana Yaa Ankrah, Eastern regional Director of the NCCE, said the NCCE’s mandate of educating the public on the constitution of Ghana was very significant for the national development agenda, hence, the need for stakeholder support.

She said the quiz was one of many strategies and tools adopted by the NCCE to imbibe knowledge of the constitution in the youth to understand the provisions as well as the rights and responsibilities of citizens for socio-economic development.

Madam Comfort Asante, New Juaben North Municipal Chief executive, on her part, said knowledge on the constitution was fundamental in ensuring a peaceful society and commended the NCCE for the initiative.

Mr Ebenezer Acheampong, New Juaben North Director of the NCCE, expressed appreciation to stakeholders such as B Foster Bakery and Multi-Pro limited for their support in organising the quiz.

Ghana Secondary SHS emerged winners followed by Pope John Minor Seminary and SHS, Oyoko Methodist SHS and SDA SHS took the third and fourth positions, respectively.

The Governance Africa Foundation donated 100 pieces of the 1992 constitution to be distributed to schools in the Municipality.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

