MTN Ghana suspends MTN Data Zone bundle

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, April 12, GNA – Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) has suspended its MTN Data Zone bundle effective April 5, 2023.

It apologised to it’s cherished customers for limiting their communications on this matter to service activation channels only.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Nana Kofi Asare, the Acting Chief Corporate Services Officer of MTN Ghana said the release was to provide more information on the issue.

It said the suspension of the innovative Data Zone bundle was due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power directives applied to MTN Ghana in June 2020, not to be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry.

“We are currently engaging and collaborating with the Regulator, as we seek alignment on a revised Data Zone bundle to be reinstated as soon as possible. We will notify you in due course of further developments,” it said.

The statement said the Data Zone bundle was an innovation by MTN Ghana that gives customers a one-day validity bundle at discounted rates at the point of purchase.

It said subscription was through the Short Code 135.

MTN Ghana reassured its customers that it would continue to roll out innovative and affordable products and services for the benefit of its cherished customers.

GNA

