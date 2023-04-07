Meditate on Christ’s suffering during Easter, Christians urged

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), April 7, GNA – Reverend Leonard Aglomasa, Youth Facilitator, Central Presbytery of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, in Hohoe, has said Christ died for sinners, for people who lost their ways, and his death a choice made out of love for humanity.

He said Christ’s death led to his resurrection and was important for Christians to witness to others that Christ had risen, adding that, “We must lead the people whom we witnessed the resurrection to Christ, since most people still doubt that Jesus Christ had died.”

Rev. Aglomasa in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that Easter was not a period for people to talk ill about others adding that, the rising of Christ made humanity new.

He said Christians must live upright through forgiveness adding that even on the cross Jesus forgave and saved humanity.

He said Christians must be willing to sacrifice towards any responsibility given them to execute as well as eschew all forms of bad attitudes such as hatred and killings.

Rev Aglomasa asked the youth to give their lives to Christ, work hard and do away with sinful acts.

