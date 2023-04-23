May Allah continue to grant our father good health — Bawumia

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, April 23, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Sunday paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on the occasion of his 104th birthday.

On his Facebook page, Dr Bawumia wrote:” I had the honour of visiting the National Chief Imam today on the occasion of his 104th birthday. May Allah continue to bless him with long life and good health”.

“It’s been over a century of grace and impactful life.”

Vice President Bawumia said the immense national respect the Chief Imam commanded underlines his significant contributions to many areas of Ghana’s development, including education, peace and unity.

“May the Almighty Allah continue to grant our father good health in the years ahead.”

GNA

