Liberia 2023 Elections: Political parties resolve to ensure peaceful process 

Accra, April 07, GNA — Political parties in Liberia have pledged their commitment to peaceful, transparent and credible elections ahead of the country’s presidential and legislative elections in October 2023.

They have also agreed to resolve any disputes through legal means.

This was contained in a joint statement issued and signed by the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Office in Liberia- Liberia’s National Elections Commission (NEC) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Resident Representation Office, Liberia.

The statement said on April 4, at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi, Liberia, leaders from 27 of 31 political parties signed the Farmington River Declaration 2023, an enhanced and comprehensive declaration designed to ensure a nonviolent electoral process.

“This builds on the foundation of the initial pledge signed in 2017,” it added.

The statement said the signing ceremony was organised under the auspices of Liberia’s NEC, the ECOWAS and the UN.

President George Weah attended and signed as a political leader and standard-bearer.

It said representatives from the Government, civil society groups, the diplomatic community and international organisations were also present at the high-level event.

The UN and ECOWAS signed the agreement as witnesses.

It said on behalf of the UN, Ms Giovanie Biha, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Acting Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), signed the agreement.

Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, signed on behalf of ECOWAS.

The statement said Farmington Peace Pledge obliged signatories and their supporters to uphold the principles of peaceful elections and respect the rule of law.

It said the UN, ECOWAS, and international partners continued to reiterate the importance and centrality of peaceful elections to Liberia’s stability and prosperity.

The upcoming elections in October, the fourth in the country since 2003, coincides with Liberia commemorating 20 years of peace.

It said this pivotal moment served to reinforce progress towards sustainable peace and democracy.

The Farmington River Declaration 2023, the statement said,was a strong commitment to prevent potential instances of violence, including violence against women, during the electoral process.

It said by signing this Declaration, the nation’s political parties had displayed their resolve to ensure peaceful elections in 2023, with the international community fully committed to supporting their efforts.

GNA

