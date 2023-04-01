JN Products honoured by President Akufo-Addo for service in COVID-19 fight

Accra, April 01, GNA – Mr Joseph Nii Sempe Nyarko, Chief Executive Officer of JN Products, has been honoured by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his remarkable and selfless service in the fight to contain COVID-19 when it hit the country in 2020.

The Cosmetologist received the Presidential Honour for his distinguished service during the fight with his hand sanitizers.

In his citation, Mr Nyarko was commended for responding positively to the President’s call on local manufacturers to venture into the local production of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

He was also recognised for his distinguished humanitarian services to the people of Ghana during COVID-19.

The President said the production of his Silky Style Hand Sanitizer” did not only help make hand sanitizers readily available, but it also came at a cheaper price to meet the demand for the product in the country.

The citation read: Following the call by the government for local manufacturing companies to produce hand sanitizers with the assurance of an expedited regulatory approval process by the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), J.N Products Limited responded positively and ventured into the productions of “Silky Style Hand Sanitizer.”

This initiative did not only help make hand sanitizers readily available but also at a cheaper price to meet the demand for the product in the country.

Even though Ghana was initially classified among the African countries with the vulnerability, as well as limited capacity to respond to the viral disease, the ease of accessibility and affordability of hand sanitizers coupled with the other protocols and measures instituted by government and other stakeholders greatly assisted to contain the coronavirus and won the country commendations from the international community.

In recognition of your contribution towards the country’s fight against the covid-19 pandemic, the Republic of Ghana confers on you: J.N. Products Limited, the Presidential award honour of the Republic of Ghana: distinguished service.

Mr Nyarko said he was challenged by this acknowledgement and gesture to do more for the development of the nation.

JN Products manufacture cosmetics, hair products, detergents, and alcohol-based hand sanitizers, which he exports to neighbouring countries

GNA

