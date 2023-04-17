Iran to receive Saudi king after years of estrangement

Tehran, April 17, (dpa/GNA) – Iran’s leaders, have invited their regional rival Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdelaziz, for an official visit.

The move, which is part of a rapprochement between the two countries, was announced by Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani in Tehran on Monday.

An invitation sent by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi had been accepted, he said. The dates of the planned visit were initially unknown.

Iran and Saudi Arabia want to resume bilateral relations, after seven years of diplomatic cold war. Both countries are struggling for political and military influence in the region.

A rapprochement could lead to major changes in the region, including in the civil war country of Yemen, where the countries support rival sides.

A meeting of the two countries’ foreign ministers in China brokered the rapprochement. The next step is for the regional powers to reopen their embassies in each other’s countries.

In an interview with the state agency IRNA, Aliresa Enajati, director-general at the foreign ministry for the Gulf region, said a reopening was planned by May 9 this year.

