Instill Education launches App for teachers and school leaders in Africa

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, April 19, GNA – Instill Education, a leading provider of innovative educational solutions, has launched its new mobile-first platform, the Upskill App.

The App is designed for teachers and school leaders in urban, peri-urban, and rural areas across Africa.

Mr Evan Hendon, Chief Programmes Officer, Instill Education, said, “Upskill is not just an app; it’s a movement dedicated to elevating education quality in Africa by supplying teachers and school leaders with the resources they need to thrive.”

“By offering educators tailored professional development opportunities, we’re confident that the Upskill App will leave an indelible mark on the education landscape throughout the continent.”

The Android app aimed to revolutionise professional development in the education sector and put African educators at the center of Africa’s ed-tech revolution.

“Learning outcomes at a continental level remain grim, with an average of 22 per cent of the students achieving the minimum level of proficiency in mathematics , addressing the quality of education on the continent is more important than ever,” he added.

The Upskill App addresses the urgent need by empowering educators with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their careers and provide quality education for their students.

“As part of a commitment to collaborative innovation and ensuring that teachers are co-creators in the solutions being provided to them, the platform is the result of extensive research and feedback from over 55,000 teachers across Africa, who have been using Instill Education’s web-based learning platform,” he said.

The app has been thoughtfully designed to provide accessible, impactful, and continuous professional development opportunities for educators, making it a key player in the ongoing ed-tech revolution in Africa.

Some of the key features of the Upskill App include a mobile-first design that makes professional development accessible to educators in remote locations with limited internet access and a curated learning experience that fosters teachers’ holistic professional development and ensures high-impact learning.

Instill Education is a Pan-African Edtech private higher education institution accredited by the South African Department of Higher Education and Training and the Council of Higher Education.

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

