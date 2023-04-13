Guantuhene of Shama moves to end Open Defecation in Dwomo community  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Dwomo (WR), April 13, GNA- Nana Kwamena Dekyi I, the Guantuhene of Shama Traditional Area, has constructed a 14-seater modern place of convenience for the people of Dwomo in the Shama District of the Western Region.

The Dwomo community, with more than 4000 voter population lacked decent places of convenience making the people resort to open defecation.

Nana Dekyi I in handing over the facility to the Assembly noted the need for the community to keep the facility well for it to be able to serve them well.

Mr James Kudor, the Environmental Health Officer of the Assembly, was grateful to the Chief for the assistance in curbing infectious diseases in the area.

Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, the Shama District Chief Executive, said the assembly was always moved by the support and benevolence of individuals in helping to meet the development needs of the 58 communities in that jurisdiction.

He encouraged others to emulate the kind gesture by the Chief, adding, “you have indeed lessened the burden on my neck”.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

