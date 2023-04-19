Government will continue to provide logistics, housing for effective police work – President

By Stephen Asante

Accra, April 19, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his Administration is focused on providing the requisite logistical support and housing infrastructure to enhance the work of the Ghana Police Service.

This, he said, was necessary to build the capacity of the Police as they sought to establish a strong presence in the society, particularly in the fight against crime as well as maintaining law and order.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, speaking at the inauguration of the first phase of the Kwabenya Police Station and barracks facelift project, in the Greater Accra Region, said the population growth had come with its own demands to expand police infrastructure for the benefit of the people.

The facelift project involves the construction of a new police station, accommodation facilities for the personnel, clinic, school, and other ancillary facilities.

It is in line with the Police Transformation Agenda, which the Government has been pursuing since 2017.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the last six years had seen the Police being resourced with varied incentives and packages, including motorbikes, pick-up vehicles and helicopters to inject vibrancy into its operations.

These interventions, he noted, had helped to raise the image of the Police, and lauded the police leadership for being assiduous with the job at hand.

He gave the assurance that the Government would not relent in promoting the welfare of the Police.

Mr. Ambrose Derry, Minister of the Interior, lauded the Government for its determination to upgrade police infrastructure at all levels.

He said this was critical to engender confidence in the officers and men to give off their best in the line of duty.

Mr. Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, stressed the need for the police administration to ensure that unauthorised structures such as containers and kiosks were not placed at the police stations and barracks.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

