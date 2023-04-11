Ghana Armwrestling ranked number two in Africa

By Francis Ofori

Accra, April 11, GNA – Ghana Armwrestling has been ranked second best on the continent in the latest Global Sports Ranking, following its excellent performance in recent years.

Founded in 2016, the sport had grown across the globe, winning over 137 medals at major tournaments since 2017.

Ghana Armwrestling was also ranked second best among the over 50 sports disciplines in the country for the many activities, creation of competitions and promotion of the sport.

Golden Arms, Ghana’s Armwrestling team placed 29th on the world stage ahead of Great Britain, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Argentina, and Canada.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) and Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) had previously pledged to put in more effort to make the Armwrestling a leading sport on the continent.

Under his supervision, the gallant sports personality had been able to secure sponsorships, with the recent one with HD plus to organize the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship which seeks to engage young individuals to participate in Armwrestling.

In its second season, this year’s edition of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling would see over 15,000 Junior and Senior High School students nationwide who would battle each other for glory.

Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) so far has five Kids Armwrestling championships, the President’s Battle, Tertiary Challenge, the Showdown, National, Africa and World Championship on the annual calendar.

GNA

