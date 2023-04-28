Eurozone sees marginal economic growth in first quarter

Brussels, April 28, (dpa-AFX/GNA) – The eurozone economy saw slight growth in the first quarter of 2023, according to preliminary flash estimates published by Eurostat on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew only 0.1% in the first quarter after staying flat in the preceding period. The rate was slightly weaker than economists’ forecast of 0.2% expansion.

On a yearly basis, economic growth slowed to 1.3% from 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GDP was expected to advance 1.4%. The EU27 economy grew 0.3% sequentially taking the annual growth to 1.3% in the first quarter.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

