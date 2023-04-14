EU adds Wagner Group to sanctions list for attacks on Ukraine

Brussels, April 14, (dpa/GNA) – The European Union has added the Russian mercenary group Wagner to its sanctions list for “actively participating in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Wagner forces have “spearheaded” Russia’s attacks on the Ukrainian cities of Soledar and Bakhmut, a statement announcing the sanctions said late Thursday.

This is not the first time the EU has gone after the notorious private company that serves as an unofficial arm of Kremlin military operations around the world.

In February, the EU imposed punitive measures on 11 individuals and seven entities linked to the Wagner Group. Some were accused of committing human rights violations in the Central African Republic and Sudan, others of endangering security and stability in Mali.

That Wagner has been sanctioned again “underscores the international dimension and gravity of the group’s activities, as well as its destabilising impact on the countries where it is active,” the EU statement said.

In addition, the EU imposed sanctions on the Russian media organization RIA FAN. It belongs to the Patriot Media Group, whose board of directors is led by the head of the Wagner mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

RIA FAN was accused of involvement in pro-government propaganda and disinformation about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In total, the EU’s restrictive measures on acts undermining or threatening Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence now apply to 1,473 individuals and 207 entities.

GNA

