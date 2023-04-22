Eid-ul-Fitr: Veep urges Muslims to emulate National Chief Imam Sharubutu

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, April 22, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has asked Muslims to emulate the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who symbolises religious tolerance for both Muslims and Christians.

The Vice- President said the Chief Imam commanded respect amongst the Christian and the various Islamic sects in Ghana and beyond, with his peaceful, kind, humble, honest and selfless nature.

Therefore, he should be a standard role-model for all Muslims.

He was addressing the celebrants and well wishers at the national prayers to mark Eid-ul-Fitr, after the long-month fast.

Ahead of the Chief Imam’s 104th birthday on Sunday, April 23, the Vice President wished him more years, Allah’s manifold blessings and good health.

“Hundred years in the life of anything is remarkable and special grace from Almighty Allah. The life of the Chief Imam is a great blessing to the nation and beyond, an epitome of peace, tolerance and harmony, “he emphasised.

“For me personally, he is a guide and an inspirer,” Dr Bawumia added.

The Vice-President also wished all Muslims in Ghana and abroad well and implored them to continue promoting peace, love and brotherhood.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu led the national prayers to mark Eid-ul-Fitr, at the Black Star Square in Accra.

In attendance were Imams, Zongo chiefs, traditional rulers, ministers of state, members of Parliament, the Diplomatic Community and Muslim faithful across the various Islamic Sects.

They were gorgeously dressed for the occasion.

Vice President Bawumia said the Holy month of Ramadan had awaken their sense of sacrifice and pride and entreated all Muslims to continue reflecting those virtues in their daily lives.

On government policies, Dr Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo-led government had implemented inclusive policies aimed at improving the wellbeing of citizens.

He cited the Free Senior High School, which had increased secondary school enrolment to 1.4 million, with the male and female enrolment now at par.

He said 17 million Ghanaians had registered for the Ghana-Card, while the digital property addressing system for easy location of properties had been progressive.

Additionally, the mobile money interoperability payment system had ensured seamless payment for goods and services.

The Government, he said, had created more than two million jobs for the youth, excluding the jobs under planting for Food and Jobs and the Nation Builders Corps.

With the youthful population of Ghanaians, the country could quickly transform its economic fortunes for the better since Malaysia and Japan had already led the way in that regard, he said.

In an address read on his behalf by Alhaji Alhassan Sulley, Chairman of the National Planning Committee of Eid Celebration, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu entreated Muslims to live in peace and harmony with one another.

As the political season is gathering momentum with impending intra-party elections, the National Chief Imam urged politicians and political activists to refrain from using intemperate language in their campaigns.

He said it was imperative for everyone to respect the views of others in order to foster national peace and harmony.

He urged citizens to observe environmental cleanliness and desist from throwing garbage and polythene bags into drains to prevent floods in the rainy season.

Muslims must also obey and respect the various bye-laws instituted by the various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies to promote peace and harmony.

GNA

