Eckankar Ghana to host African seminar in Accra

Accra, April 7, GNA – Eckankar Ghana is set to host this year’s African Seminar at its Temple in Accra from August 25 to August 27, 2023.

The seminar, which would be launched on May 9, is expected to attract over 7,000 participants from across Africa and the rest of the world.

As part of activities preceding the official launch, the Leadership of Ekcankar Ghana has paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, to brief him on the upcoming event and to formally invite him to the conference.

Mr Aspect Caiquo, President Eckankar Ghana, said Eckankar Ghana, a chartered affiliate of Eckankar International was registered as religion in Ghana in 1976.

He said the religious body had its headquarters in America, where the living ECK Master presided with his team to be able to connect with the various regions on matters concerning Eckankar.

He said African seminars were organised every five years across some African countries.

“This year we are fortunate to be the country hosting it and we are expecting to attract participants from Africa, Europe, Asia and America.

He said, “a lot of these people we are expecting have heard so much about Ghana and know that we are a religiously tolerant country and so will want to come and experience the entire country.”

Mr Caiquo noted that as a religious organisation, they decided to come to the ministry that is responsible for religious affairs to officially inform the minister and discuss other issues that may arise.

The seminar has a lot of implications on the country because we are expecting between 5000 and 7000 attendees.

The President said prior to the African Seminar, there would be a public workshop, to herald the seminar with an appealing topic, especially for those who were coming for the seminar for the first time.

“We think that with such a topic ‘Getting your own answers from God’, we would discuss with participants and show them techniques on how they could get answers from God.”

Mr Caiquo said during this seminar there would be series of programmes for both members and new members, of all age groups, saying “our goal is to help each other to be spiritual, by being guided by the voice of God which comes to us as light and sound.”

The team also used the opportunity to congratulate the Minister on his appointment to the Ministry and wished him God’s blessings, wisdom and guidance to do his work.

Mr Stephen Asomoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, congratulated and wished them well in the upcoming conference, saying he would be there to give the needed support.

He said for the Ministry, it was a welcoming and refreshing news to have such numbers coming into the country, to worship God, saying his team at the Ministry would give them that respect and ability to function and have a sucessful seminar.

“The issue of religion is sensitive, because is the heart of the country, and we must find a way to dialogue with the leaders and churches and find ways to manage ourselves. We would work together with all to see how to sanitize the area so that everybody has the freedom to worship.”

He said, “as a nation, we have drifted away gradually from the spiritual aspect of our lives and we need to come back to the path because we cannot move in life without our spiritual life.”

Mr Asamoah Boateng urged them to contact the relevant state authorities, including the Interior and Foreign Affairs Ministries, especially because of the huge numbers so that together they could help them reap the benefit thereof.

