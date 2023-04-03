Easter Message: Christian Council calls for peace 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, April 03, GNA- Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose, the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, has called on stakeholders to work towards ensuring peaceful coexistence, especially in Bawku.

He appealed to stakeholders in the chieftaincy institutions to work assiduously to resolve all disputes in the Bawku Municipality and other parts of the country for peace, unity, and development.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency about the Council’s Easter message, Rev. Fayose prayed for peace in the country and the West African Subregion.

“Easter season is the time our Lord Jesus Christ died so that we can reconcile the world to himself and God. It is time to create peace on earth and spread goodwill messages to all and sundry,” he said.

He expressed concern about the number of conflicts and chieftaincy disputes, especially in Bawku, and called for lasting solutions to these disputes.

The disputes, he stressed, could drive investors away from the region since no investor would want to invest in a troubled environment.

“We pray that in this season of reconciliation and peace, there will be total peace and unity in these areas,” he said.

He advised the youth not to be used to foment troubles in the country, adding, “If we don’t have peace, we can’t do anything meaningful.”

Rev Fayose said the peace and harmony enjoyed by the people must be guarded by the citizenry to propel the country onto the path of growth and development.

