Drivers in Tema express dissatisfaction over low patronage 

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Tema, April 7, GNA – Drivers at some lorry stations in Tema have expressed dissatisfaction over the low patronage of their services, saying they expect more passengers in the Easter period but their hopes have been dashed.

Some station masters who spoke to the Ghana News Agency attributed the low patronage to the several lorry stations established in the metropolis.

Mr James Aserifi, the Station Master of the GPRTU in Tema, where the drivers ply Koforidua, Takoradi, and Kumasi, said if Tema had a unified lorry station for all travellers, drivers would not be concerned about the poor patronage, even during the festive season.

“Tema has far too many lorry stations. The main station is here, but no passengers are boarding. Loading a 40-seater bus requires 3-4 hours. The second vehicle to be loaded has only three people who have been here for an hour,” he said.

“The mood for this Easter is no different than it is on any other day. We are even praying for our usual two or three cars to move for the day.”

Mr Agyie Addo, the Kpone Branch Station Master of the GPRTU, blamed the low patronage on economic hardship.

“The economic problems are serious. As a station master for over a decade, I have seen how passengers move during such times,” he said.

“Things were better three years ago, and people could save for seasonal celebrations, but circumstances have changed. Because transportation fares have been adjusted, I believe people are less enthusiastic about festivals than they used to be.”

“However, we are pleading with the authorities to intervene so that things can return to normal.”

Mr Emmanuel Affram, a ticket vendor at Royal VVIP, said there had been no change in the number of passengers so far, however, some employees would be on Easter break, so he was optimistic that travellers would increase by the weekend.

He alleged that security concerns could be another reason for the low patronage, saying, “We can work 24 hours a day, seven days a week if the street lights were repaired, allowing people to travel at their leisure,” he said.

GNA

