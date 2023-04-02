Douglas Emhoff encourages YALI Network to advance new ideas

By James Amoh Junior, GNA

Accra, April 01, GNA – The Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff, has encouraged members of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Network in Ghana to advance new approaches and ideas for the development of Africa.

He called on the Young African Leaders, at a round table at the Dikan Centre in Accra, to forge ahead despite the challenges, to advance ideas and do things differently through innovation to promote the growth of Ghana and Africa as a whole.

He commended the continuous efforts by young Africans, largely entrepreneurs, in their pursuit to ensure the development of Africa, adding that their determination, innovation, and creativity would continue to drive the future of Africa.

Mr Emhoff, who discussed gender equality and empowerment, reiterated that “the empowerment of a woman is about an investment in the future of our countries around the world because when you lift up women, you lift up the status of families, of communities, of economies and all of society benefits.”

He, therefore, called for a deliberate and combined approach in promoting the status of women in society and nipping gender discrimination in the bud.

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) is the United States’ signature effort to invest in the next generation of African leaders.

The YALI Network provides free tools and resources to help young African leaders develop the skills and connections they need to become a positive force for change in their communities.

As part of the visit by the U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris to Ghana, the United States USAID, announced plans to launch the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Climate Tech Innovation and Leaders Programme.

The Programme is part of efforts in the pursuit of innovative solutions for climate resilience, adaptation, and clean energy.

It will bring together young leaders and entrepreneurs committed to solving emerging challenges related to climate change, global warming, resilience, and sustainability.

The pilot programme intends to convene a cohort of 50 young leaders and entrepreneurs from across the continent at the YALI Regional Leadership Centre in Accra.

Mr Emhoff, who met the YALI Network members at the Dikan Centre, was given a tour of the Ghana-based non-profit organisation committed to visual education through storytelling.

Dikan works to increase public access to the art of photography with a photo library of up to 30,000 collection and film books in stock and a special collection of photos of Africa.

Paul Ninson, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Dikan Centre, says the objective is to inspire, train and support photographers and filmmakers in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

As culture and the creative industry were influencing the world, Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman, as part of their visit to Ghana, held a series of meetings with the creative industry.



GNA





Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

