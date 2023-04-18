Display professionalism to save lives, Bishop Gyamfi advises nurses and midwives  

By Regina Benneh

Berekum (BR) April 18, GNA-Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has advised nurses and midwives to display professionalism in the execution of their duties to save lives of expectant mothers and humankind in general.

He observed many people had died needlessly in the hands of nurses and midwives due to lack of good ethical and professional practices and negligence.

Most Rev. Gyamfi, also the Bishop of the Catholic of Diocese Sunyani gave the advice when he was speaking at the 2022/2023 academic year matriculation ceremony of the Holy Family Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Berekum in the Bono Region.

He stated God was going to demand the souls of the dead people from the hands of such unprofessional health workers, adding that the agonies and pains of the children, spouses, and family members for losing their loved ones because of the negligence of some midwives and nurses would not allow them to go scot-free.

Most Rev. Gyamfi advised the matriculates to study more outside the classroom to know much about the health profession so that they could practice to impact and protect the lives of people in the society.

He said health workers who perceived the job as a livelihood were in the wrong profession and must begin to see the career as a hobby so that they could nurture, comfort the dying souls, give healing to the sick and protect lives.

Most Rev. Gyamfi urged the fresh nursing and midwifery students not to limit themselves only to the classroom but to plan to set standards for themselves so that they could achieve success in their destined profession.

He advised them to remain disciplined and stay away from bad friends, alcoholism, bad conduct, and other social vices that could ruin their future dreams.

Ms Monica Nkrumah, the Principal of the College said the institution received 1,329 applicants but could offer 427 applicants’ admission for both the Berekum and Drobo campuses.

Out of the 427, she said 200 were offering Registered Midwifery while 227 were for general nursing.

Ms Nkrumah urged the matriculates to be poised for an exciting academic experience by delighting in the pursuit of their studies to seek knowledge and truth to become competent professional nurses and midwives.

GNA

