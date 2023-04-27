Darts Association of Ghana (DAG) holds outreach programme

Accra, April 27, GNA – The Darts Association of Ghana (DAG) has organized its first outreach programme, since its formation in 2019.

The outreach event was held at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church with over 50 players from the amateur to inter-mediate level participating on the championship and as part of efforts to develop and promote the sport in Ghana.

The participants were taken, through the basics of the sport, by the interim national executives of the association led by Mr. Henri Senyo Penni – General Secretary of DAG.

In all 16 players participated in a competition organized by the Association and was won by Mr. Fred Kwaku Gudu – a Banker at the First Atlantic Bank.

Mr. Gudu expressed appreciation to the organisers for the opportunity.

He said though he used few days to practice the sport, he was able to learn the rudiments on time for the competition.

He called on others to join the sport to make it bigger in Ghana.

Mr. Senyo Penni – the General Secretary expressed satisfaction with the turnout and the enthusiasm of participants.

He said it was their first effort at bringing the sport to the doorstep of everybody.

The DAG was formed in 2017 and dully registered in 2019 as a sporting discipline.

GNA

