Community self-help projects supplement efforts of others

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Woe (VR), April 09, GNA – Mr Divine Yevu, former Chairman, Woe Youth Association and Secretary, 2023 Woe Easter Homecoming Planning Committee has expressed hope that basic needs of the town will soon be addressed.

This, he said, was because of the resolve by the citizens to harness resources to undertake self-helped projects to develop the town without necessarily waiting for external support.

Mr Yevu who spoke to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a durbar of the people at Woe Afedome to mark this year’s Easter celebrations, called for all hands to be on deck for Woe’s progress and not reliance on the central government.

“Our target for today’s durbar was GH¢50,000.00 but we realised about GH¢41,000.00. The plan now is to fix the Deku-Gavivina Road. During the launch of this year’s homecoming, we realised about GH¢42,000.00 and that was what we used to fix some of the roads in town.

There are other projects we will look at and we need every Woe citizen to commit to this course so we can initiate development projects to benefit us. If we want to wait on government to do it for us, it will take ages.”

Mr Richard Kwami Sefe, Member of Parliament for Anlo, who was the Special Guest at the durbar commended the organisers for their determination to get Woe developed and pledged to support their efforts.

“I am happy with projects initiated and executed so far, especially the laterite layering of Afedome roads. I will also support with laterite layering for Dziedzorve-Woeviakpodzi Road.”

Mr Sefe advised the youth to take their studies seriously to arrest the nosedive in Basic Education Certificate Examination results, shun the use of hard drugs and weeds and, deal with indiscipline among the and even some elders to guarantee the forward march of Woe youth.

