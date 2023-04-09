Centre for Plant Medicine donates to Mampong-Akuapem Schools for the Blind, Deaf

By Benjamin Commey

Accra, April 09, GNA — The Centre for Plant Medicine Research, (CPMR), in Mampong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region, has donated some food items and toiletries to the Mampong School for the Deaf and Akropong School for the Blind, both in the Region.

The donation came in gift items ranging from bottles of water and soft drinks, bags of rice and gallons of floor cleaners.

The donation formed part of the Centre’s annual social responsibilities which sought to put smiles on the faces of members of the society, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said.

Presenting the items to the schools, Professor Alex Asase, Executive Director, CPMR, expressed his optimism that the items would help complement what the government already provided them to make their operations easy.

He noted that the hearing and visually impaired students were among the many people who should benefit from this yearly gift.

Prof. Asase who was accompanied by other management members of the Centre, explained that the CPMR found it joyous to show these students love, particularly when poverty sets in.

He made a commitment that the Centre would continue to perform these kind deeds as long as it maintained a friendly connection with the school for the blind and deaf, adding that it was ready and willing to assist when necessary.

“These children come from various homes where their parents might choose not to send them to school, but since inclusive education has been introduced, they can now access education. The needs that would give them a sense of entitlement in their learning processes must be met, so, we think supporting them by giving them these things is essential,” he added.

Mr Edem Divine Kodadza, Assistant Headmaster of Administration, Mampong School for the Deaf, who received the items on behalf of the school, expressed appreciation for the donation, particularly during this festive season.

“We are extremely lucky to have the Centre for Plant Medicine Research nearby. We have been shown affection before, and we anticipate that it will not be the last time. The students and the institution would be successfully supported by the use of these items,” he said.

Mr Setumte Ametewee (MPhil), the School’s Principal, also said the donation would protect the school from some current difficulties.

“We want to thank you once more. Since all activities carried out here are entirely supported by the government, we are delighted when corporate organizations like you extend a kind hand to us,” he added.

He praised the Center for its excellent job in providing and ensuring the efficacy of traditional treatments.

Meanwhile at the Akropong School for the Blind, a committee from the school’s administration, in receiving the donation also commended the Centre for their kind thoughts, adding that they would ensure transparency in the use of the items.

