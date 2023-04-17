‘Choose experience not experiment for development’ – Bernard Ahiafor

Akatsi (VR), April 17, GNA – Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Akatsi South in the Volta Region has reiterated the need for delegates to endorse what he called ‘experience for growth’ rather than opting for a new face for experiment.

Mr Ahiafor, a Ranking Member of Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary affairs stated that it remained important for the good people of Akatsi South to give him the nod to continue offering his best to his constituents.

Popularly Known as ‘Zikpuitor’ for his lobbying skills and benevolence, Mr Ahiafor told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) he remained resolute and that, the delegates would choose experience “for the constituency to keep moving than bringing a new face.”

“My good deeds are there for the delegates to judge. My contributions to quality education, health, youth and women empowerment and just to mention a few are there for them to see.”

He called for unity among the rank and file of the party in his constituency as they await the May 13, decider for the Presidential and Parliamentary race.

Mr Ahiafor is seeking a fourth term victory after succeeding Mr Edward Doe Adjaho in 2013, the then Member of Parliament, who was promoted to serve as the Speaker of Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Over 1,250 delegates from 132 branches of the party in the Akatsi South Constituency would converge to decide on one candidate to represent them in parliament after the 2024 elections.

Mr Ahiafor, positioned first on the ballot, would face two other aspirants namely, Mr William Kpormatsi and Mr Benedict Samuel Nugblega during the primaries after all have been vetted and cleared to contest.

GNA

