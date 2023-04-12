Chief promises to fund police post project to control crime wave

By Dennis Peprah

Adantia, (B/R), April 12, GNA – Obrempong Kwasi Boanu I, the Kyidomhene (chief of crowd) of the Adantia Divisional Council has promised to put up a police post to tackle uncontrolled crime wave at Adantia and Kwatire farming communities in the Sunyani West Municipality.

He expressed concern about drug abuse and peddling which was contributing to rising crime such as petty theft and burglarly in the two communities.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Adantia, Obrempong Boanu I said he would also construct accommodation to house the police personnel too.

He said thievery and other related crimes had created public fear in the area, saying “we must also contribute our part and support the government to improve security”.

“Crime combat remains a shared and collective responsibility of all and as the government facilitates the development, we must also do our part to augment government efforts”, Obrempong Boanu I stated.

He commended the government for the resumption of construction work on the 30.2-kilometer Odomase-Kwatire-Adantia-Badu road, and expressed the hope that contractors working on the project would speed up.

