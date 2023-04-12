Caterers urged to return to kitchens in Upper East schools

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, April 12, GNA – The Upper East Regional Office of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has appealed to caterers in the Region to continue to cook for pupils while management addressed their concerns.

Delays in payments to caterers had been in the news lately, as they were owed third and first terms of 20221/2022 and 2022/2023 academic years.

At some beneficiary public basic schools, especially in rural communities, where the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited, it observed that the kitchens were deserted, and some children sent their own food to school.

At the Chuchuliga Old Primary School in the Builsa North Municipality for instance, the pupils said ever since schools re-opened, they were not served meals, and were hopeful that the caterers would resume work soon.

Madam Georgina Ayamba, the Regional Coordinator of the GSFP, in a statement copied to the media in Bolgatanga, said management of the GSFP shared in the plight of caterers of the programme.

The statement indicated that management had initiated steps to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

“Management has also made a proposal to the government to review upward the amount currently paid to caterers which is receiving attention,” the statement said.

It commended caterers in the Region for their patience and pleaded with them to continue to cook for the children while their legitimate concerns were being addressed.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

