Bulgarian Artists “Speak Out” against War and Violence With Online Exhibition

Sofia, April 13 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgarian amateur artists oppose war, violence, and indifference through an online exhibition. The exposition is titled “Art in Times of War and Indifference” and features 18 artists, organizer Daniela Stoykova said on Thursday.

Among the artists included in the exhibition are Boryana Rekarova, Galina Zlatkova, Jenna Andonova, Ivaylo Manushev and Toshko Vachev.

The presented paintings are made in different techniques and styles.

“Among the works of art we can see different subjects that overflow with emotions and messages. We can observe an overt dualism: a struggle between darkness and darkness, multiple symbols, deep semantics, veiled messages. Thus, in some works fear, anxiety and horror are felt, while in others art miraculously appears as a barrier, a shield to negative emotions and suffering,” Stoykova commented.

The exhibition represents the first initiative of the project “Art Space: an interactive platform for amateur art” under the programme for the rehabilitation and development of organizations in the field of amateur creativity at the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria.

The Art Platform aims to support artists from all over Bulgaria through online exhibitions on a voluntary and free basis.

BTA/GNA

