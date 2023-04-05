Access to potable water and improved sanitation necessary – Minister 

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, April 5, GNA – Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources says access to potable water, and improved environmental sanitation are critical components of ensuring the good health of the people.

She said several investments in potable water and environmental sanitation provisions had been implemented under various strategies; most major water projects were currently under construction in the country.

Madam Dapaah made the assertion when a delegation from the WaterAid Ghana, an international non-governmental organisation called on her.

The four-member team made up of Madam Ewurabena Yanyi-Akofur, the new Country Director, Mr George Yorke, Head of Policy, Advocacy and Campaigns, Mr Sampson Tettey, Head of Sustainable Programmes and Mr Mawuko Freeman, Head of People and Organisational Development.

Their visit was aimed at sharing with the Minister the promotion being undertaken by WaterAid under the sector and acquaint themselves with new strategies and collaboration.

Madam Dapaah mentioned some of the areas that water projects were being undertaken as; Upper East, Daboase in the Sekondi-Takoradi, Agordome in the Volta Region and Damongo which is referred as one of the biggest water projects in Tamale.

She reiterated the policy objectives of the Ministry to improve sector coordination to enhance urban planning, improve sanitation and to deal with migration and population growth.

The Minister commended WaterAid for their efforts in complementing the efforts of government in achieving several targets under the Millennium Development Goals and urged the sector players to create a common platform for data sharing.

Madam Yanyi-Akofur said WaterAid would soon roll out a new project on water, sanitation and hygiene called the “District Wide Approach” and had targeted the Bongo District in the Upper East Region for the take-off.

GNA

