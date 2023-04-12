544 perish in road crashes between January and March 2023

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, April 12, GNA — A total of 544 persons died through road crashes between January and March(first quarter) 2023, a Motor Traffic and Transport Department’s (MTTD) report has said.

The Motor Accident Returns Report of MTTD of the Ghana Police Sevice said 3,697 persons also sustained various degrees of injury through crashes in the first quarter.

A total of 3,340 crashes were reported, involving 5,722 vehicles and 606 pedestrian knockdowns.

The 2023 recorded cases represent a 15.06 per cent decrease as against those recorded in 2022 within the same period.

The number of vehicles involved in crashes for 2023 dropped by 13.13 per cent as compared to January to March, 2022.

There was a significant reduction of 14.89 per cent in pedestrian knockdowns recorded in 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Out of the total number of vehicles involved in the 2023 crashes, 1,765 were commercial vehicles; 2,711 were private vehicles and 1,246 of them were motorcycles.

The top three regions which recorded the highest number of crashes are: Greater Accra (1,243), Ashanti (462) and Tema (232).

North East (18), Volta North (15) and Oti (14) were the three regions that recorded the lowest number of crashes.

In terms of fatalities, Greater Accra recorded 92; Ashanti Region had 31 and Tema recorded 29.

North East recorded seven fatalities; Volta North had two whilst Oti recorded four fatalities.

