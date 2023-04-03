50-year-old man in police custody over alleged assault on ECG staff

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, April 03, GNA – A 50-year-old man, Agbezuke Seyram, an aluminium fabricator, is in the custody of the Amasaman Divisional Police Command over assault on staff of the Electricity Company (ECG) of Ghana at Obeyeyie, suburb in the Amasaman Municipality, allegedly.

The assault took place when a team of ECG staff visited his premises as part of the Company’s ongoing disconnection exercise to audit customer service connections, identify illegalities and retrieve unpaid bills owed it.

The team upon reaching Seyram’s metal fabrication Company, discovered that he had allegedly bypassed the meter that served his Company and using power for free.

The team informed him of the discovery and attempted to disconnect the power but the customer protested and threatened the team.

He, thereafter, called a group of men believed to be land guards to the scene where they manhandled the team members, shoved them out of the premises and caused injury to a staff in the process.

Madam Angelina Anno, Acting General Manager, ECG Accra West Region, condemned threats and attacks on staff of the Company on legitimate duties.

She said ECG in collaboration with the security agencies would ensured that the staff always worked in a congenial atmosphere, warning that the Company would take legal actions persons, who attacked and impeded the work of the staff.

Madam Anno advised customers to desist from engaging in illegal connections.

“These illegal activities negatively affect the financial fortunes of the Company and delay the rollout of planned system improvement projects,” she said.

The Accra West region has eight operational districts being Ablekuma, Achimota, Amasaman, Bortianor, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Korlebu and Nsawam.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

