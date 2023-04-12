2023 Peki Icon Talent: Three young indigenes honoured  

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, April 12, GNA – Three young Peki indigenes who excelled at the 2023 Edition of the Annual Peki Icon Talent in the South Dayi Constituency were honoured at the Peki Avetile Community Centre.

The winners, namely, Ms Evelyn Yayra Darkey emerged as the overall winner, while Master Kelvin Jordan was adjudged the first runner-up with Ms Eugenia Dadzo being the second runner-up.

For their prizes, Ms Darkey, who hails from Peki-Blengo, had a trophy, a cash prize of GH¢700, an electric iron, branded Peki Icon exercise books and provision from Promasidor and Special Ice Sweet drinks as souvenir.

Master Jordan from Peki-Tsame, received a Cash prize of GH¢500, an electric iron, branded Peki Icon exercise books and provision from Promasidor and Special Ice sweet drinks as a souvenir while Ms Dadzo, also from Tsame, received a cash prize of GH¢300, an electric iron, branded Peki Icon exercise books and provision from Promasidor and Special Ice sweet drinks as souvenir.

All other contestants were also presented with branded Peki Icon exercise books, provisions from Promasidor and Special Ice Sweet drinks as souvenirs.

Singing, poetry recital, painting, cultural display, and dancing were among the talents displayed at the event.

The Peki Icon is a Talent discovering Community programme launched about five years ago by Mrs Fafa Bankas, the Executive Director of Lotus International Foundation.

The Annual Co-sponsor, Mr Rockson-Nelson Este K. Dafeamekpor, the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi Constituency, had for the past five years, discovered lots of talents amongst the youth and adolescents within the Peki enclave through partnership.

Peki Icon Talent is held especially during festive occasions like Christmas, Easter, and Yam Festivals.

This year is the latest in the long series of events held during this Easter Season.

Mr Dafeamekpor, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, implored stakeholders to work together in solidarity towards the better future of the youth in the constituency.

He, therefore, urged the youth to look beyond their prizes and pursue academic laurels that would bring honour to the constituency.

Mrs Fafa Bankas, the Executive Director of Lotus International Foundation, the organizers of the event, extended her gratitude to the perennial sponsors Promasidor Ghana Limited, Special Ice Company, Eagle Accra and Mr Dafeamekpor, the MP for their continual support.

GNA

