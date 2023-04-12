2023 edition of Ada Tilapia and Sport festival launched

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, April 12, GNA – The 2023 edition of the Ada Tilapia and Sports Festival, a business and sports expo, has been launched.

The festival is aimed at promoting tourism, and sports activities, as well as support small and medium businesses to promote their brands around the world.

Mr. Gideon Carlos Ackwerh, Chief Executive Officer, SLYDONCEE Ventures, who was the event chairman, urged the participants to keep up the good work in promoting the image of the district and the country at large.

He commended the event organizers for initiating a project aimed at promoting activities in the district and charged them to remain focused on developing Ada.

Mr. Ebenezer Bleyor, Founder and Director of Operations at Ada Tilapia and Sports, said the event sought to open up more business and employment opportunities for the youths no matter their location in the country.

He added that it was also to enhance networking to connect more people, especially the youth, to opportunities across the world.

Mr. Bleyor mentioned that it was important to hold events to mobilize resources for community development through job creation for the youth.

He added that the programme provided a platform for home-based and upcoming artistes to perform with some top artistes to boost their confidence in the music industry.

He added that this year’s event was divided into two parts, saying that the first edition was in April and the second would kick off in November, and urged all to show love and support for the event.

The event would be characterized by both indoor and outdoor games such as football, basketball, Born Fire Night, water sports, ludo, draughts, snooker good-fun games, and a lot more.

GNA

